Monroe's Justin Burns tied for first in the boy's high jump Saturday in Columbus with a 6'4" jump. He will be competing later this week to take state honors in his first year of doing the high jump.

 Joe Whitfield

COLUMBUS - Monroe's girl's track and field team showed out in Columbus Saturday at the track and field sectionals and most of them qualified for the state track meet next week at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany. Marianna Wright won two individual events, Ricoria Winchester and Eve Craig each won one, and the 800-meter and 1600-meter relay teams also took first place.

The boys from Monroe had some excellent performances as well and Dougherty speedster Austin Davis also shined in his events.

