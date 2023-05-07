COLUMBUS - Monroe's girl's track and field team showed out in Columbus Saturday at the track and field sectionals and most of them qualified for the state track meet next week at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany. Marianna Wright won two individual events, Ricoria Winchester and Eve Craig each won one, and the 800-meter and 1600-meter relay teams also took first place.
The boys from Monroe had some excellent performances as well and Dougherty speedster Austin Davis also shined in his events.
Marianna Wright didn't break her personal or Georgia record Saturday in the 300-meter hurdles but her time of 42.27 saw her finish five seconds faster than her nearest competitor - Megan Taylor of Columbus. Wright also won the 200-meter dash, but this time just by one-hundredth of a second in front of Jaydn Singleton of Savannah Christian Prep. Monroe's Kaitlyn Williams was two-tenths of a second behind Singleton in third place. Singleton won the 100-meter dash.
Wright was also on the 800-meter and 1600-meter relay teams with Eve Craig, Kaitlyn Williams, and Jurdyn Johnson that won those relay events.
Winchester won the 100-meter hurdles and Craig took first place in the 800-meter run. Williams and Craig finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 400-meter dash.
Dougherty's bright spot came from Austin Davis who placed second in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash. His time of 10.92 in the 100-meter dash was a personal best. Austin was also the anchor for the 400-meter relay team for the Trojans that finished fifth. Jason Armstrong, Jariahus Hawkins, and Jamie Wooden were also on that team.
Monroe's boys got a second-place finish in the high jump from Justin Burns who set a personal best at 6'4". John Burns finished ninth with a personal best of 5'10".
Tykerie Washington finished second in the 400-meter dash and Sedrick Roundtree took third place in the boy's 800-meter run while freshman Jimmy Johnson finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Monroe's boy's 3200-meter relay team of Roundtree, Johnny Cauley, Benjamin Wright, Jr., and Usir Bey placed third while the 1600-meter relay team of Roundtree, Cauley, Bey, and Tykerie Washington finished in second place, a half-second behind Carver.
The state track meet is set for later this week, beginning Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium.