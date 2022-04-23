ALBANY — Westover sophomore Madison Mitchell won three individual region titles, and helped the Lady Patriots win the 400-meter relay region title to help lead her team to the Region 1-AAAA championship Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium.
Westover had a competitor in the top three in all but two events Thursday and won the championship over second-place Thomas County Central and third place Monroe.
Mitchell won the girls 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the high jump to win individual titles. She joined teammates Taylor Singleton, Jatoria McGhee and Ehreaul Jackson to win the 400 relay.
As a team, Westover amassed 201.5 points to take first place. Thomas County Central finished with 180 and Monroe was third with 132.5.
The Lady Patriots also got region championship performances from Singleton in the girls triple jump and Destiny Love in the 100-meter hurdles. Westover took home runner-up medals in the 100-meter dash with Jatoria Mcghee, the girls 800 relay, the 1,600 relay, the 3,200 relay, Ellese Baker in the pole vault and Tejah Lawson in the shot put and the discus.
Monroe scored four region championships from freshman Marianna Wright. She won the 400-meter dash and the 300-meter hurdles, as part of the 800 relay team and the 1,600 relay. Eve Craig, Jurdyn Johnson and Tristen Chaney were also on the 800 relay team. Craig, Johnson and Kaitlyn Williams made up the 1,600 team. Monroe also got a region title from Carmen Martin in the 800-meter run.
