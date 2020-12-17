A win in the quarterfinals of the high school football playoffs is always special, and last Friday was a particularly special night for Lee County.
Thanks in large part to its special teams.
As good as the Trojans are on offense and defense, their third unit produced five game-changing plays in a 49-31 victory at River Ridge.
“Special teams play has come up big for us throughout the playoffs and was at its best this best week,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “Our special teams coordinator Rusty Waters does a great job and our players take a lot of pride in having great special teams play.”
The impact began on the opening kickoff when Quavian Carter, Baron Hopson and Marique McWhorter hit the River Ridge returner and forced a fumble that Cedric Wynn recovered on the 5-yard line to set up a touchdown. Caleb McDowell had a 77-yard kickoff return TD and a 49-yard punt return TD, and Hopson blocked a punt that Wiley Geer recovered at the River Ridge 26 to set up another score.
To cap the night, Carter recovered two onside kicks in the fourth quarter.
The No. 1-ranked Trojans (11-1) hope to maintain their difference-making special teams play Friday when they face a major test in the Class AAAAAA semifinals. No. 3 Westlake (11-1) brings a talent-laden roster and loads of momentum to Leesburg after knocking off last year’s runner-up, Allatoona, in the quarterfinals.
The Lions, in the Final Four for the first time since 2016, haven’t lost since falling to AAAAAAA Hillgrove in their third game on Oct. 2. They routed Houston County 42-10 and Richmond Hill 55-13 to open the playoffs before winning a 27-24 thriller over Allatoona last week.
Westlake can run the ball effectively, but it relies heavily on sophomore quarterback R.J. Johnson, who has thrown for 3,197 yards and 26 TDs with only four interceptions. Georgia Tech signee Leo Blackburn (51 catches, 1,059 yards, 10 TDs) and Clemson signee Dacari Collins (51 catches, 868 yards, eight TDs) have been his top targets. The rushing attack is split pretty evenly between Zina Mulbah and Corzavius Smart, who have combined for 1,558 yards and 20 TDs.
Johnson, Blackburn (a 6-foot-5 tight end) and Collins (a 6-4 wideout), are among the latest offensive stars at a school that regularly produces high level players — its alumni includes NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton and Atlanta Falcons 2020 first-round draft pick A.J. Terrell. The Lions’ defense includes cornerbacks Nathaniel Wiggins (Clemson signee), Demarko Williams (Ole Miss signee) and sophomore Avieon Terrell, A.J.’s younger brother whose offer list already includes Clemson, Florida, Georgia and others.
“Westlake might be the most talented team we have ever played here at Lee County,” Fabrizio said. “Coach May has done a great job of keeping them focused. It’s going to be a great atmosphere in Leesburg this Friday night.”
Lee has been just as dominant in its postseason run through three rounds with victories over Tucker (49-17), Brunswick (48-21) and River Ridge (49-31). A similar offensive output could prove challenging against a stacked Westlake defense, but the Trojans’ rushing attack has been tough to stop. McDowell had 11 rushes for 121 yards and three TDs last week in addition to his two special teams scores, and teammate Preston Simmons rushed 16 times for 102 yards.
The winner of Friday’s semifinal faces the Valdosta at Buford winner in the AAAAAA state championship game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
