Marianna Wright

Monroe sophomore Marianna Wright holds a plaque signifying her Georgia state record after finished her 300-meter hurdles race in 40.81 seconds Friday during a qualifying heat at the Georgia state track competition being held at Hugh Mills Stadium.

ALBANY - Monroe sophomore Marianna Wright must have had a good breakfast Friday morning - maybe Wheaties? Friday afternoon she broke the Georgia record in the girl's 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.81 seconds to finish three seconds ahead of her nearest competitor in the state preliminary race and qualify as the top seed in Saturday's finals at Hugh Mills Stadium.

That time earned her a USA Top Ten notation - which means it is one of the ten fastest times in any high school race across the country this year.

