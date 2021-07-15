Albany has a new national champion.
Marianna Wright, 14, recently won the national title in the 400-meter hurdles at the USA Track and Field Youth Nationals held in Rome, Ga., a few weeks ago.
She is the daughter of Benjamin and Beverly Wright, who both work with Dougherty County Schools. Benjamin is a police officer with the school system and Beverly teaches math at Monroe Comprehensive High School. Marianna recently completed the eighth grade at Robert Cross Middle School and will start at Monroe High School in August.
Marianna was also a part of the 400-meter relay team that won the national title in Rome along with teammate Sarah Head. Both are part of the Sapphire Ruff Riders Track Club from Albany led by Coach Paul Jones. Wright, Head, Jediah Fletcher-Lewis, Jurdyn Johnson, Amarise Idlett and Milton Prince were all recognized as All-Americans from the Sapphire Ruff Riders.
“I am excited about the future of this track club,” said Jones.
The Sapphire Ruff Riders will be heading to Jacksonville, Fla., to compete for the gold and the team could use financial assistance. Anyone willing to help can use cash app to $ArtsyAvacado or $CoachPaulJones.
