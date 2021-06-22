Matthew Williams has been selected as the head baseball coach at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, the school announced Tuesday.
ABAC athletic director Alan Kramer said Williams’ experience at the collegiate level makes him a great fit for the job.
“Matthew has a solid background with both Young Harris College and Valdosta State University,” Kramer said. “Everyone at ABAC looks forward to seeing him on the field with the Golden Stallions.”
Williams served as the assistant coach for the Young Harris Mountain Lions and the Valdosta State Blazers, both strong NCAA Division II programs. Young Harris won the Peach Belt Conference title in 2019 for the first time in history and made the regional tournament. Valdosta State participated in the regional tournament in 2017.
Williams also has head coaching experience as the diamond boss for the Waynesboro (Va.) Generals of the Valley League. The Generals won the South Division Title under his leadership in 2016 when he was named Manager of the Year.
A second baseman, shortstop and third baseman for the Blazers during his playing days, Williams received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business education at Valdosta State. He spent two years playing for Middle Georgia before beginning his career with VSU. During that time, he played against the Golden Stallions in conference play.
“It’s an exciting journey for me,” Williams, a 2006 graduate of Loganville High School, said. “We were in Valdosta for quite some time before we moved to Young Harris. Looking forward to getting back to South Georgia.
“The ABAC program offers some great opportunities. The academic side is very strong with all the four-year programs. I’m anxious to continue to grow the program and attract some great athletes to come to Tifton and compete for the baseball team.”
Williams will also serve as the assistant women’s soccer coach at ABAC.
