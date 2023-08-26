Mitchell County edges Deerfield-Windsor/Terrell Academy in Fall League basketball

Deerfield-Windsor's Tucker Poillock battles for points against Mitchell County during Saturday's Sowega Fall League game at Lee County High School. The combined Deerfield/Terrell team led 34-30 in the second half before Mitchell County went on a 13-2 run to go up 43-36. The Knights/Eagles rallied late with two huge three pointers from Terrell's Hayden Crosson to put the score at 43-42 before Mitchell County got one more basket to win 46-42. The combined team was created since both schools have players currently competing in other fall sports. More photos are on AlbanyHerald.com.

 By Joe Whitfield Sports Editor
