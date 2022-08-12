ALBANY — Big plays by what looks to be a potent offense doomed Westover Thursday night as Mitchell County took a 22-10 in a season-opening football scrimmage at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.

The junior varsity players opened the scrimmage and neither team was having much luck until the Eagles used a second quarterback. After getting stuffed on his first attempt to run around the left side of the line, sophomore quarterback David Campbell went back around the left side of the line and raced 55 yards to the end zone with 1:28 remaining to give the Eagles a 6-0 win in the JV contest.

