ALBANY - A last-second shot just inside the half-court line by Westover senior Kemari Leverette tied the game 60-60 and brought fans and teammates alike out of their seats and onto the court Saturday night in the Dougherty Tip-Off Classic at Albany State West. However, after a time-out, order was restored and Monroe kept Westover scoreless in the overtime to win 68-60.
featured
Monroe downs Westover in overtime, 68-60
The game was close early, but Monroe senior Andrico Jackson hit three three-point shots in the second quarter to push the Golden Tornadoes to a 27-14 lead and though Westover cut that lead to one in the second half, Monroe led the entire game until Leverette's last-second shot.
The Golden Tornadoes were up by two with just three seconds remaining with Monroe's Lorenzo Still at the free throw line. Still hit the first shot to give Monroe a 60-57 lead, but missed the second and Leverette took a pass and drove through traffic to make the game-tying shot.
"Tonight was a great rivalry game," said Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir. "Both teams stepped up and made some big plays. We definitely needed that kind of tough game early in the season to prepare our young squad. We played through adversity and got the win. I'm proud of my guys."
Still led the scoring for the Tornadoes with 15 points, Jackson scored 13, and Justin Barnes added 12.
While disappointed with the final score, Westover head coach Dallis Smith was pleased with his team's effort.
"It is always a high-energy game when we play Monroe," Smith said. "I thought the effort was there. I saw some areas we can definitely improve on. Two of our key players got into foul trouble early, we missed entirely too many layups, and we gave them too many second-chance shots. We did have some young players come off the bench that gave us some good minutes.
Leverette led the Patriots with 25 points and Jeremiah Waters followed with 20.
Monroe will play again next Saturday in Norcross while Westover will play Sumter County in Americus Friday night and then host Colquitt County at home Saturday night.
- Lee County sweeps Dougherty in Tip-Off Classic
- WATCH: Smael Mondon Talks Georgia's Win Over Mississippi State
- Watch: Christopher Smith Talks Defense's Performance Against Mississippi State
- WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks Georgia's Win over Mississippi State
- No. 1 Georgia thumps Mississippi State to clinch SEC East again
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains have been found on the bank of the drought-shrunken Mississippi River
- Tropical storm preparation: Dougherty, Lee, Worth County school districts to close early
- Here's How To Vote This Season on 'Dancing with the Stars'
- Federal agents break up south Georgia drug ring
- Several South Georgia counties under tropical storm warning as Nicole nears
- Casey Anthony Speaks Out in New Documentary: How to Watch
- Football Playoff Round Up: Lee County wins big, Worth Co. and Westover lose tough games
- Albany police seek public's help in finding wanted suspects
- Schools, government offices close ahead of Nicole's arrival in Albany area
- Gov. Brian Kemp wins another term as Stacey Abrams concedes
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Albany State University football vs. Fort Valley State University
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Nov. 11-13
- PHOTOS: Campaign 2022 drawing to a close as candidates make final appearance in Albany
- PHOTOS: Dougherty sweeps two from Upson-Lee
- PHOTOS: 56th Annual CMA Awards
- PHOTOS: Work Ready graduates ready to hit the job road running
- PHOTOS: New Georgia women's basketball coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson wins debut
- PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Albany
- PHOTOS: Georgia women's soccer defeats Samford in NCAA Tournament opener
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Nov. 6
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Tomorrow is Election Day. Will you be voting?
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
You voted: