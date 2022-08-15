Monroe3.1.jpg

Monroe head coach Lacey Herring is counting on, left to right, Janorris Winkfield (21), Andrico Jackson (1) and Johnny Cauley (5) to be a stingy defensive backfield for the Golden Tornado defense this season.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will open the football season Thursday evening at Hugh Mills Stadium against the Mitchell County Eagles, who are expected to be one of the top teams in Class A Division II and who also have two of Monroe's coaches from a year ago.

The Tornadoes are looking to improve on last year's 3-7 record in head coach Lacey Herring's first season at Monroe.

