The top-ranked Lee County Lady Trojans will face Evans High School from Augusta Friday at noon after losing to Dacula 2-1 Thursday in the first game of the state championship softball tournament in Columbus. Evans lost to Creekview 7-0 in their game. It was Evans who knocked the Lady Trojans out of the state playoffs last year.
The Lady Trojans scored their one run in the sixth inning when Trellis Whaley singled with two outs to score Makenzie Hall. Hall had led off the inning with a double and was knocked in by Whaley’s single.
The Lady Falcons only managed one hit against Lee County’s Abby Hughes, but it was a ball that fell between the shortstop and the outfielder and Dacula had runners on second and third at the time.
“We put the ball in play a good bit after the third inning,” said Lee County head coach Dwayne Suggs. “They just played good defense. They made some really good catches when they needed to. We hit balls right at them and they made the plays.”
Senior pitcher Abby Hughes took the loss on the mound for the Lady Trojans. She gave up one hit and one earned run. She struck-out 16 batters.
The game with Evans Friday begins at noon and should the Lady Trojans beat Evans they will play again Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. In that game they are schedule to play the winner of the Northgate vs. River Ridge game.