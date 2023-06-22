Justin Burns
By Joe Whitfield @SidelineJoeWhit

AMERICUS - Monroe's Justin Burns (5) puts in two points against Dougherty during Wednesday's contest at Sumter County's summer basketball event. The Dougherty bus was a few minutes late getting to the gym and Monroe jumped out to a 7-0 lead but the Trojans came back and tied the game 11-11 on a nifty shot from Dougherty's Ja'ion Burns. The Trojans led 17-15 at the half but the Golden Tornadoes took control in the second half and won 51-44.

