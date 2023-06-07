Justin Burns slam

Monroe's Justin Burns, a rising senior, slammed the ball six times during Wednesday's game against Sumter County and led the Golden Tornadoes to a 57-44 win. The Monroe JV edged Sumter 30-29.

ALBANY - Monroe rising senior Justin Burns slammed six slam dunks Wednesday and led his team to a 57-44 win over visiting Sumter County at Monroe in Albany as the two played a summer basketball game. 

Monroe held a slight 28-22 lead at the half but went on a 12-3 run at the beginning of the second half to lead 40-25 and the Panthers never could recover.

