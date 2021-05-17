ALBANY — Hundreds of athletes from around Georgia descended on Albany’s Hugh Mills Stadium last week for the state track and field championships for Class A Public, Class AAA and Class AAAA.
While none of the area teams brought home a state team title, athletes from Albany’s three high schools and from the surrounding area did earn some awards, including state championships by Monroe’s Dominik Henderson and Baconton Charter’s Greg Reese.
Henderson, a junior at Monroe who is a wide receiver on the football team and the leading scorer on the basketball team, won the state triple jump competition with a jump of 46 feet, 1/4 inch, almost two feet ahead of the nearest competitor. He also finished third in the state in the high jump, but his jump of 6-4 tied him for the highest jump of the day along with Jordan’s Anthony Miles and Northwest Whitfield’s Silas Griffin.
Reese, a sophomore at Baconton Charter, won the boys’ 200-meter dash in Class A with a time of 22.53, just ahead of Dalen Cobb of Washington-Wilkes and Jaheim Shelton of Irwin County. Cobb had won the Class A 100 meter dash, and Reese finished fourth.
Monroe’s Kason Jones was looking to defend his state title in the 400, but came in second, just behind Stephenson’s Bradley Favors. Jones also finished third in the 200, which Favors also won and Thomas County Central’s Tykeem Wallace was second. Wallace won the 100 for the Yellow Jackets.
Other area competitors reaching the medal stand were:
♦ Makel Bridges of Dougherty, fourth in the 100 and sixth in the 200
♦ Sergio White of Dougherty, fourth in the 400 and third in the long jump
♦ Cameron Bailey of Pelham, sixth in the 400
♦ Antonio Knighton of Dougherty, fifth in the 800
♦ Dougherty’s 400 relay team took seventh
♦ Dougherty’s 1,600 relay team finished second
♦ Pelham’s 1,600 relay team took second in Class A
♦ Isaiah Rayner of Westover took sixth in the triple jump
♦ Davion Rhodes of Pelham took second in the discus
♦ Isaac Moody of Westover placed fourth in the shot put
♦ Lonnie Leverette of Monroe finished seventh in the shot put
♦ Madison MItchell of Westover took fourth in both the 100 and the 200
♦ Destiny Love of Westover finished sixth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the high jump
♦ The Westover girls 400 relay team finished seventh, a second away from the winning time
♦ The Westover girls 1,600 relay team took sixth
♦ Adriana Huckaby of Terrell County took eighth in the girls triple jump
♦ Tadreuna Rogers of Terrell County took eighth in the girls high jump
In the Class A Private meet at McEachern, Deerfield-Windsor was led by the following placers:
♦ Joi Hubbard was eighth in the long jump
♦ The girls 3,200 relay was seventh
♦ Parker Jones was fifth in the boys triple jump
♦ Reid Martin took eighth in the boys pole vault
♦ The boys 3,200 relay was sixth
♦ Graham Ford placed seventh in the boys 1,600
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.