The Albany State University men's basketball suffered a tough 59-50 loss to the Maroon Tigers of Morehouse College at home Tuesday night to close out the regular season.
Five seniors played in their final home game as Golden Rams, Kamil Brown, Mario Young, Juwan High, Randy McClue and Napoleon Harris.
Mario Young led the way for the Golden Rams with a game-high 11 points on the night while Randy McClure and Titus Burns followed with 10 each respectively. But overall, the Golden Rams had a miserable night shooting the ball, hitting just 34.5 percent for the game (19 of 55) and 17.4 percent from long range (4 of 23).
The Golden Rams (15-13, 12-7 SIAC) secured a 7-6 lead over Morehouse on a 3-pointer by Randy McClure at the 14:21 mark. Both team would battle as the lead continued to go back and forth before the Maroon Tigers taking a 22-20 advantage into the locker room at the half.
The Maroon Tigers led 22-20 at the half and was threatened early in the second half when the Golden Rams cut the margin to 38-33 following a layup by McClure. But the Golden Rams continued to add points take a 41-40 lead over MHC with 7:19 left in the contest. The Maroon Tigers answered with a 50-47 lead over ASU with 2:31 left in the game. The Golden Rams closed out its scoring on a 3-pointer by Jarmarcis Nunally to bring the score 58-50 with five seconds left. Morehouse added one from the free throw line to take the 59-50 vuictory.
