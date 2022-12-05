NCAA Football: Big Ten Championship-Purdue vs Michigan

Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) hoists the championship trophy following their 43-22 victory against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

 Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee had four bullets to dodge this weekend. Fortunately, they were successful dodging two of them. Otherwise, as Ricky Ricardo would say, the committee would have had some ‘splainin to do.

Had Utah, Kansas State, LSU and Purdue all pulled upsets and won their respective games against USC, TCU, Georgia, and Michigan, there was the very real possibility that none of the four teams in this year’s CFP would have been the champions of their respective conferences. Had all four upsets occurred, the CFP would have consisted of Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and either Ohio State or Alabama … and none of the four would have been ‘conference champions,’ as determined by the victors in the championship games on the first weekend in December.

