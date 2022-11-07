Syndication: Online Athens

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) scores a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia in Athens on Saturday, Nov. 5.

 Joshua L. Jones

As they say on the PGA tour, Saturday was “Moving Day” in college football. Nine teams in the Top 25 ended up on the short end of the scoreboard, including half of the teams ranked in the top six.

Two of the latter were unexpected; one, however, was inevitable — when No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Georgia collided on the Bulldogs’ home turf.

Recommended for you

Tags