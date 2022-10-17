NCAA Football: Penn State at Michigan

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 15, 2022.

 Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports

Six games featuring matchups between teams ranked in the top 25 set the stage for what proved to be one of the most exciting weeks in college football in recent memory, with eight ranked teams ending up on the short end of the scoreboard and leading to a complete overhaul to the rankings.

In the Big Ten, No. 5 Michigan absolutely dominated No. 10 Penn State in the first half, leading in first downs (18-1), yardage (274-83), and time of possession (24 minutes vs. 6). Yet they only led by a score of 16-14. After halftime, the Wolverines dominated on the scoreboard as well, thanks to two explosive 60-plus yard touchdown runs by a pair of running backs who combined for 339 yards and four touchdowns. Michigan 41, Penn State 17. Incidentally, the Nittany Lions allowed more rushing yards to the Wolverines (418) than the other five teams they defeated previously combined (398).

Tags