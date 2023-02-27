ALBANY - Five of the Westover boy's players and four of the girls were named to the Region 1-AAAA All-Region teams this week, selected by the region coaches, and senior shooting guard Kemari Leverette earned the title of "Player of the Year." However, Bainbridge head coach Kelvin Cochran took the title of "Coach of the Year." Hardaway girl's head coach Kelly Ellison and two of her players, Mikayla Johnson and Adazha Burrell were named co-players of the year.

The selection of Cochran didn't sit well with Westover principal William Chunn. Chunn believed that Westover head coach Dallis Smith should have earned that honor because Westover won the region championship.

