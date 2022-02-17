ALBANY — Another epic battle between the Westover and Monroe boys basketball teams, interrupted by fans leaving the stands and crowding around the floor during the fourth quarter, ended with Westover on top for the first time in more than two years.
The No. 4-ranked Patriots (21-3) beat crosstown rival and top-ranked Monroe (22-3) 55-52 to claim the Region 1-AAAA championship Wednesday and earn a No. 1 seed for the upcoming state playoffs. Westover's win ends Monroe's 17-game winning streak and handed Monroe its first region loss in two years.
It probably had something to do with Westover's intense play on defense, but it also was just not Monroe's night. Missed passes, missed layups and the 3-pointers just would not fall for the Tornadoes. Westover dominated on the boards as well and got two or three opportunities under the basket on numerous possessions. Still, Monroe made a game of it.
The Patriots held a 41-30 advantage heading into the fourth quarter when the momentum seemed to change for the Tornadoes. A foul was called as Justin Burns put in a basket to start the quarter and after the play, a technical foul was called on the Westover bench. Burns hit his free throw and then Domonik Henderson swished two free throws, so within just seconds Westover's lead dropped to just six points.
However, as Monroe tried to build on that momentum, Kemari Leverette swished a long 3-pointer to give Westover a 46-36 lead, and soon after a commotion in the stands had people moving toward the floor. There was no obvious altercation, but numerous fans moved out of the stands and toward the floor. Law enforcement and school officials moved quickly to halt the commotion, but both teams were taken off the floor and into the locker rooms. Minutes later, the teams returned to the floor after things calmed down and the game resumed.
Leverette swished another long 3-pointer to extend the lead again, but Monroe's Cedric Johnson responded on the next possession with a 3-pointer from the top of the key and then Andrico Jackson hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining to drop Westover's lead to only three at 55-52.
Monroe fouled Leverette in an effort to get possession again and the junior hit one of two to give Westover the four-point victory.
"I just wanted to help the team win," Leverette said after the game."We just wanted to beat Monroe and right now I am on top of the world."
Westover's Effrin Smith led all scorers with 17 points, Kavon Johnson scored 11, Leverette finished with 10, and Keshay Walton added eight.
Henderson led Monroe with 16 points, Jackson followed with 13, Boss Diallo scored 10 and Johnson added eight.
The win gives Westover the No. 1 seed coming out of Region 1-AAAA which means hosting rights. Monroe will take the second seed, Dougherty will be third and Cairo will be No. 4 when the state playoffs begin.
