Deerfield-Windsor to host Frederica Academy Friday night in GIAA Playoffs

Deerfield-Windsor's defense will need all their muscles Friday night to slow down Frederica Academy running back Jordan Triplett who has rushed for almost 2,200 yards and scored 28 touchdowns this year.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - It is all about the Knights. The Deerfield-Windsor Knights (8-2) will play the Frederica Academy Knights (5-5) in the GIAA state football playoffs here in Albany Friday night. While Deerfield-Windsor intends to play their normal style of football, the defense might get a bigger challenge than they have seen this season.

 
"They are a good football team," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jake McCrae. "They are well-coached and disciplined and have one of the best running backs in the state."
 
The running back Mcrae mentioned is Jordan Triplett. He is listed by Frederica as a 6' 195-pound junior and plays running back and linebacker for the Knights.  Triplett has rushed for 2,164 yards on 286 carries. He has scored 25 touchdowns rushing and three more receiving. He carries the ball almost 30 times a game.
 
Frederica lost five of their first six games but won their last four games, scoring 42 points in every game. While the Deerfield-Windsor team had a week off, Frederica had to "play-in" to get into the round of eight in the GIAA playoff structure. They whipped St. Andrews 42-7 to get the opportunity to take on Deerfield-Windsor.
 
"We will have to play smart football," said McCrae. "We will have to have 11 guys going after the ball.  We will have to find ways to keep #4 from getting the ball in his hands. We have to minimize mistakes and not shoot ourselves in the foot."
 
McCrae said Chance Bacon will be back on the field for the Deerfield-Windsor Knights after an earlier injury. The coach said the team has been practicing well and is looking to play their game which has brought them to an 8-2 record. 
 
Kick-off Friday night at Deerfield-Windsor is set for 7:30 p.m.

