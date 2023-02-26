Playoff Roundup

Calhoun County's Quincy Edwards scored 17 points Saturday night to lead the Cougars to a 66-37 win over McIntosh County Academy.

 Joe Whitfield

Calhoun County 66 McIntosh 37

The Calhoun County Cougars will now travel to Atlanta to face the state's top-ranked team in Class A, Division II - Greenforest Christian (19-7). Greenforest beat Manchester 60-56 to advance.

Tags

More Sports