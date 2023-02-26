Calhoun County 66 McIntosh 37
The Calhoun County Cougars will now travel to Atlanta to face the state's top-ranked team in Class A, Division II - Greenforest Christian (19-7). Greenforest beat Manchester 60-56 to advance.
The Cougars (24-4) advanced Saturday night with a 66-37 drubbing of McIntosh County Academy in Edison. Since an early January loss to region rival Terrell County, the Cougars have won 13 of their last 14 games.
Saturday night the Cougars were led by Quincy Edwards with 17 points, Jasiyah Suber with 16, and Zechariah Canidate who scored 12.
Greenforest Christian, which has two 7-foot seniors and a 6'10 sophomore, has not lost to a Class A team this season. Their losses have come to larger schools in the Atlanta area. They defeated Dougherty by 29 points.
Cross Creek 65 Monroe 54
The Cross Creek Razorbacks ended Monroe's season Saturday night by a 65-54 final in Augusta. The Razorbacks held a slight lead throughout most of the game and held Monroe's leading scorer, Justin Burns, to just two points.
Monroe senior An'Drico Jackson led the Tornadoes with 25 points. Zacorey Peterson and James Adams each scored 10.
The Tornadoes finished with a 21-8 season record.
Monroe's Lady Tornadoes also saw their season end with a 52-49 loss to Cross Creek. Monroe trailed 27-22 at the half but pulled ahead with a big third quarter to lead 39-36 heading into the final quarter.
John Milledge 60 Deerfield-Windsor 54
The Deerfield-Windsor Knights battled fearlessly Saturday in Macon against No.2-ranked John Milledge but fell 60-54 in an Elite Eight matchup. After trailing 35-24 at the half the Knights outscored John Milledge 15-10 in the third quarter to close the gap to just 45-39 heading into the final quarter but could not get closer at the end of the fourth. The Knights finished with a 16-10 season record.
Three of the senior Knights led the scoring for Deerfield-Windsor: Jackson Harris scored 17 while both Hays Rvell and Thomas Ray each put in nine.
