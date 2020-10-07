Two of the most successful high school football programs over the last four seasons face off Friday night in Leesburg.
Lee, No. 4 in Class AAAAAA, hosts the No. 1 team in AAAAA, Warner Robins, in one of Georgia’s biggest showdowns of the week.
Since 2017, Lee’s record is 43-5 with two state championships. In that same span, Warner Robins is 43-6 with state runner-up finishes the past three seasons.
"Warner Robins is a complete team,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “They have playmakers all over the field on offense and an elite QB in (Jalen) Addie. Defensively, they really don't have any weaknesses. They have really hit their stride these last three games as well. It should be a great atmosphere in Leesburg Friday night.”
Lee (3-1) rebounded from a loss to Lowndes on Sept. 18 for a 62-6 victory over Lithia Springs last week. Running back Caleb McDowell needed only eight carries to score four touchdowns in the rout.
It was the third blowout victory in four games for the Trojans, who continue to get stellar play from four-year starter Baron Hopson at linebacker.
Warner Robins (4-0) has rolled past Archer (42-7), Northside-Warner Robins (47-0) and Houston County (44-10) in its past three games. Addie is one of the state’s top playmakers with his arm (he threw for 2,341 yards and 24 TDs last season) and with his legs (he also rushed for 593 yards). He has thrown for 560 yards and five TDs this season, along with 263 rushing yards and three more scores. Armon Porter (eight catches, 225 yards, four TDs) and Daveon Walker (nine catches, 218 yards, TD) have been his top targets.
Lee and Warner Robins have played just twice previously in their histories — back-to-back wins by Warner Robins in 2010 and 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.