Deerfield-Windsor

Deerfield-Windsor senior Thomas Ray pitched a complete game Thursday afternoon but the Knights fell 3-2 to rival Southland Academy at Addison Field on the campus of the Deerfield-Windsor School.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights jumped on Southland Academy with two first-inning runs and led until the Raiders tied the game in the sixth and then won with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly to beat the Knights 3-2.

"This was a tough one," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Kyle Keen. "We pitched and played defense well enough to win but we just could not get anything going offensively after scoring those two runs in the first."

