ALBANY — The No. 3-ranked Westover Patriots made quick work of visiting Islands High School Wednesday evening, jumping out to a 16-2 lead and the Class AAAA state playoff opener game was over before the half when Westover led 47-13.
The final was 90-40 as Islands did get in some late 3-pointers, but Westover head coach Dallis Smith got to use his entire bench and all of them scored, save one.
Westover's Effrin Smith was hot from the beginning, scoring six of the first eight points, but eventually, all of the Patriots got opportunities. Westover seemed slightly bored with the big lead, but that boredom ended in the fourth quarter when freshman Jeremiah Waters slammed home two dunks in a row and then freshman James Fudge followed that with a long 3-pointer that had the crowd on their feet celebrating.
Smith led the scoring for the Patriots with 20 points and was followed by sophomore post player Traveion Wheeler, who dumped in 17 points and had a career night on the boards. There were no rebound statistics available, but Wheeler pulled down rebound after rebound Wednesday evening. Also in double figures for Westover were Kavon Johnson with 13 points, Waters with 11 and Kemari Leverette with 10.
The Patriots now will face Luella in the Sweet 16. Luella (11-14) upset Northwest Whitfield (23-5) by a 64-61 score.
Other games:
• Deerfield-Windsor's Lady Knights (20-4) advanced to the Sweet 16 with an easy win over St. Vincents of Savannah (7-15) by a 67-23 score. Joi Hubbard scored 22 points, Margret Sadler scored 14 and Gabrielle Harris added 10 to lead the Lady Knights. The Lady Knights will now make a trip to Atlanta to face No. 2-ranked Mt. Paran (20-4) that beat Wesleyan 66-37 Wednesday.
• The Deerfield-Windsor boys are also in the Sweet 16 after traveling to Augusta and beating Aquinas 71-56, The Knights got 20 points and eight rebounds from Jackson Harris, 17 points and four assists from Andrew Sceals, 14 points and six rebounds from Jarvis Smith II, and 12 points and six assists from Tyren Lebeauf. Head Coach Jarvis Smith also noted that Will Foy and Thomas Ray were defensive stars for the Knights, holding the leading scorers of their opponents to just 15 points and 12 points. The Knights will now travel to Atlanta to face Galloway (19-7) who defeated Walker 59-57.
• The No. 2 ranked Monroe Golden Tornadoes (23-3) edged Jenkins 57-51 Wednesday night here in Albany. Senior Domonik Henderson scored 24 second-half points, including hitting 10 of 12 free-throw attempts to lead the Tornadoes. He finished with 31 points. Cedric Johnson added nine for the winners. Monroe will now travel to Carrollton to face Central Carrollton (19-8), which beat Hampton 54-28 Wednesday.
• The Monroe Lady Tornadoes beat New Hampstead in Savannah 53-32 to advance to the Sweet 16, Ciarra Lunsford led Monroe with 17 points, Aaliyah Robinson knocked in 14 and Kyla Raven scored nine as Monroe improved to 15-13 on the season. The Lady Tornadoes will now face Heritage (19-8) of Ringgold who beat Fayette County 44-39.
• The Dougherty Trojans (14-11) beat New Hampstead of Savannah 68-62 in Savannah. Senior Elijah West poured in 22 points to lead the Trojans in Savannah. Also in double figures were Kennard Norris with 15, Lavonta Clyde with 11, and Markelle Jones with 10. The Trojans will now travel to Fayette County (21-8), which beat Southeast Whitfield 77-62;
Other scores:
Calhoun County (25-0) 101, Metter 58
Mitchell County (20-8) 71, Bryan Co. 46
Pelham girls (18-2) 54, Claxton 20
