SYLVESTER - The Worth County Rams moved to 8-1 on the season Friday night with a 46-26 win over Sumter County. Senior quarterback Chip Cooper ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Rams.
Sumter County (1-8) jumped on the board early with a 53-yard pass play with less than two minutes gone off the clock but the Rams responded with a drive that ended on a 14-yard touchdown run by senior Jaylen Fluellen. After the Panthers took the lead with their second touchdown, the Rams responded again and drove the field, ending with Cooper's first touchdown, an eight-yard run. On the Ram's next possession Cooper hit freshman running back Kayden Chester with a pass and he took it 18-yards and into the end zone for another Worth County touchdown.
The Rams led 21-20 at the half and stretched the lead to 28-20 in the third quarter when Cooper connected with D'Ontae Fulton in the third quarter for a 40-yard touchdown. The Panthers scored again to put the score at 28-26 before senior kicker Clarence Griffin booted a 31-yard field goal.
The Rams put the game away in the fourth with touchdown runs by Cooper and Chester. Cooper's final touchdown was a 14-yard run and Chester's was a 54-yard jaunt.
The Rams will close the regular season next Friday night in Adel against the Cook Hornets (6-3). The Hornets were ranked No. 2 in the state earlier this season but lost to Dodge County last week and Fitzgerald this week. The winner of Friday night's game will take the number two seed into the playoffs behind Fitzgerald.
Deerfield-Windsor 34 Valwood 7
Albany - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights scored 20 fourth-quarter points to pull away from Valwood (6-3) Friday night and win 34-7. The Knights had jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the game but had to punt the rest of the first half. In the third quarter Valwood put together an eight-minute drive to close the gap to 14-7, but the Knight's defense stopped them the rest of the night while the Knight offense scored on each possession of the fourth quarter. Six different plays pulled in pass receptions for the Knights and four different Knights scored rushing touchdowns.
The Knights will close the regular season in Americus next Friday night against Southland Academy (3-5). Southland beat Tiftarea 35-26 Friday.