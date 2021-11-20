LEESBURG — The No. 2 ranked Lee County Trojans (11-1) edged Cambridge (9-2) 42-39 Friday night at Trojan Field in Leesburg to set up a showdown with No.1 ranked and defending state champion Buford next Friday night in the state quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs.
One week ago the Lee County Trojans led 50-0 at halftime in a blowout win, but Friday's battle with Cambridge was much more challenging for the Trojans. The teams went back and forth all night and Cambridge actually took the lead in the third quarter, but the Trojans responded and held on for the win.
The game started with a bang when Cambridge took the opening kickoff out near midfield and then moved quickly down to the 27-yard line of the Trojans. However, the Trojan defense didn't let them get any closer to the end zone on that possession and the Trojans took over on downs. After two running plays that didn't get much, quarterback Chris Martin threw to Jevell Furgerson who outran everyone to the goal line for a 70-yard touchdown play. While things got quiet across the field on the visitor's side, that didn't last long because moments later Cambridge quarterback Zach Harris hit Kenneth Libby with a pass that went 85 yards for the score.
With the game tied at 7-7, the Trojans scored again - this time on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Willie Williams and the Bears responded to tie the game. The Trojans scored in the second quarter on an 85-yard run by freshman Ousmane Kromah and moments later the Bears scored to tie the game.
The back and forth continued In the third quarter, but the Bears got a break and got possession of the ball deep in Lee County territory. The Lee County defense held them to just a field goal, but that kick put the Bears up 24-21. Trailing for the first time all night, the Trojans quickly marched down the field and Furgerson lined up in the quarterback position and plowed through the line for six points. That lead didn't last long because Cambridge scored again on a 40-yard touchdown pass to Will Taylor, putting Cambridge up 31-28.
Senior Malcom Jones fixed it for the Trojans, however. Cambridge kicked off and Jones hauled in the kick around the 20-yard line. He bobbled the catch for a second, then ran toward the middle of the field before bolting through the defense and down the right sideline with teammate Willie Williams by his side to keep the defenders away. 80 yards later Jones put the Trojans up for good.
Kromah added another touchdown for Lee County, giving the Trojans a 42-31 lead before the Bears scored again late.
Kromah rushed for 259 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. Julius McClellan rushed for 116 yards on 16 carries. Furgerson caught nine passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a rushing play. Quarterback Martin hit 10 of 12 passes for 176 yards, two touchdowns with one interception. Kicker Alex Collins hit all six extra points.
Buford (11-1) walloped Lovejoy 44-7 and will come to Leesburg Friday night for a rematch of last year's state championship game.
Dougherty tops Riverdale
RIVERDALE — The Dougherty Trojans (10-2) moved into the third round of the state playoffs Friday night as they topped second-round host Riverdale (9-2-1) by a 7-0 score. The only touchdown of the game was a five-yard run by Devin Collier in the second quarter of the game.
The Trojans will travel to Columbus on Friday night to take on No. 3-ranked Carver (10-1). Carver, which has not lost since a season-opening game to Lee County in the Hamp Smith Classic at Albany State University, blasted Hapeville Charter Friday by a 52-12 score.
Other scores
Terrell Academy 37 Augusta Day Prep 7
Warren County 26 Pelham 7
Thomasville 42 Heard County 16
Bainbridge 46 Northwest Whitfield 7
Cedartown 48 Cairo 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.