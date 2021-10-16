WARNER ROBINS — The second-ranked Lee County Trojans moved to 8-1 on the season Friday night as they opened region play by whipping Houston County 29-9. The Trojans were led offensively by freshman running back Ousmane Kromah who scored all four touchdowns for the Trojans.
Ousmane racked 115 yards rushing and three touchdowns with 18 carries, then caught a 74 yard pass from JD Fuguerson for the other Trojan touchdown.
Fugerson was 2 for 2 passing with 97 total yards and quarterback Chris Martin completed two of seven passes for 97 yards. Martin's two pass plays went to Fugerson who also had 97 yards receiving. Tight End Tyrus Washington did catch a two point conversion pass for the Trojans.
The Trojans will be home next Friday night when Northside of Warner Robins (6-2) comes to Leesburg for another region match-up. After that the Trojans will travel to Valdosta to battle the Wildcats to end the regular season.
Dougherty 44 Randolph-Clay 0
CUTHBERT - The Dougherty Trojans (6-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a huge 44-0 thumping of Randolph-Clay(1-6) in Cuthbert.
Sophomore quarterback Kam Davis threw for 191 yards on 5-9 passes with four touchdowns all together. Gemarion Anthony caught two touchdown passes totaling 84 yards and also had a punt return for 64 yards. Makel Bridges caught two passes for 87 yards and one touchdown.
On the ground, Jacob Stallworth racked up 128 yards rushing on 12 carries.
The Trojans will be back at Hugh Mills Stadium Friday night for a battle with cross-town rival Monroe (2-5) who were off this week but have lost three in a row.
Mitchell County 29 Seminole County 14
CAMILLA — With just two regular season games remaining on the schedule the Mitchell County Eagles (5-2) shutdown the visiting Seminole County Indians (3-5) in the second half and pulled away for a 29-14 win Friday night in Camilla. Eagles' sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Jackson rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead the offensive attack.
The Eagle defense held the Indians scoreless in the second half after the visitors from Donalsonville led for a good portion of the first half. The Indians scored first early in the game when senior defensive back Nick Cull picked off an Eagle pass and raced into the end zone for a pick six.
The Indians then tried a pooch kick trying to catch the Eagles not thinking and the initial call said the ball belonged to the Indians. However, that call was overturned and the Eagles started at their own 40.
The Eagles responded with their first touchdown of the night when running back Tony Burkes blew past all the defenders for a 27-yard touchdown run and after the kick the Eagles were up 7-6.
That lead was short-lived. The Indians Tyree Ramey took the ensuing kick-off all the way to the Eagle 33-yard line and just a couple of plays later, Jamel Smith caught a pass from quarterback Zha Martin for another Indian touchdown. After the two point conversion the Indians led 14-7.
Jackson and the Eagles responded - twice. On the second play of the second quarter Jackson scored on a short run up the middle and then later in the second quarter on a 32-yard run to finally give the Eagles the lead at 19-14. The Indians were trying to score before the half and moved down the field quickly, but Twan Gilbert intercepted a pass in the end zone as the buzzer sounded to end the half and keep the Eagles in the lead.
The second half was marred with a number of penalties and a fight that saw two players ejected from the game. The only scores in the second half came on a safety when the snap went over the punter's head into the end zone and a 13-yard pass from Jackson to senior tight end Desmeyn Daniels who leapt between two defenders to pull down the pass for six points.
The Mitchell County defense was all over the Seminole offense in the second half and though stats were not available, it seemed the Indian offense went backward more often than it went forward in the second half.
Fitzgerald 28, Worth County 13
FITZGERALD — Worth County lost 28-13 to Fitzgerald on Friday night.
Chip Cooper completed 11 of 20 passes for 142 yards and two TDs for Worth, in addition to rushing 13 times for 55 yards. Deonte Fulton (five catches, 58 yards, TD) and Parker Weaver (three catches, 52 yards, TD) led the Worth receivers.
OTHER SCORES
Hapeville 20 Westover 12
Schley County 31 Pelham 0
Calhoun County 46 Stewart County 8
Terrell Academy 49 Tiftarea 20
Brookwood 49 Southwest Georgia 27
Windsor 58 Westwood 33
Colquitt County 34 Camden County 31
Miller County 47 Baconton Charter 7
