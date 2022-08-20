The No. 2-ranked Lee County Trojans went to Warner Robins Friday night and defeated the top-ranked and defending state champion Warner Robins Demons 26-10 in a high school football showdown.
The Trojans scored three, second-quarter touchdowns and led 20-10 at the half. Lee County got a late score in the fourth quarter to make the final 26-10.
Stats and scoring plays were not available, but Coach Dean Fabrizio was pleased.
"I'm really proud of our players," the coach said. "To go on the road and beat the No. 1-ranked team in the state is a great accomplishment."
The Trojans will host Hapeville Charter Friday night for their home opener.
Worth Co. 28, Turner Co. 6
The Worth County Rams got their first win of the season Friday night for new head coach Jeff Hammond by beating Turner County 28-6. The Rams scored in each quarter.
Quarterback Chip Cooper scored on a one-yard run at the end of the first quarter to start the scoring and then hit D'ontae Fulton with a six yard pass in the second quarter to go up 15-0. Turner scored before the half but then Cooper scored in the third quarter on a 40-yard run and Andrew Dixon picked up a fumble and raced 46 yards on a scoop and score play for the Rams final touchdown.
Worth County will travel to Camilla to face Mitchell County next Friday night.
Deerfield-Windsor 45, Westfield 28
The Deerfield-Windsor Knights scored three, first-quarter touchdowns but were only up 28-21 at the half. Then they outscored the Hornets 17-7 in the second half to secure their season-opening win.
Head coach Jake McCrae did not have stats late Friday night but said quarterback Thomas Ray and wide receiver Boles Middleton connected on several big plays for the Knights.
The Knights will host McClay of Tallahassee next Friday night.
