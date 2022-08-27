Kromah1.jpg

Ousmane Kromah

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — The No. 2-ranked Lee County Trojans rolled past Hapeville Charter 37-0 Friday night in their home football opener at Lee County High School.

Sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah rushed for 150 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead the Trojans. The Trojans led 30-0 at the half and officials used a running clock in the second half.

