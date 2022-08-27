LEESBURG — The No. 2-ranked Lee County Trojans rolled past Hapeville Charter 37-0 Friday night in their home football opener at Lee County High School.
Sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah rushed for 150 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead the Trojans. The Trojans led 30-0 at the half and officials used a running clock in the second half.
The Trojans will be at home again next Friday against Lithia Springs.
Worth County 16, Mitchell County 14
CAMILLA — Jaylen Fluellen’s 4-yard TD run with four minutes left in the fourth quarter was the game-winner as Worth County defeated Mitchell County 16-14 on Friday.
Fluellen’s TD tied the score and Chip Cooper’s two-point conversion pass to Parker Weaver put the Rams up by two, a lead they held onto the rest of the way to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Cooper also had a TD run and a two-point conversion pass in the first quarter for an 8-0 lead, but Mitchell put up TDs in the second and third quarters for a 14-8 lead.
Cooper completed 21 of 35 passes for 241 yards. His top targets were Weaver (nine catches, 97 yards), D’ontae Fulton (seven catches, 65 yards) and Quan Frier (four catches, 61 yards). Kaden Chester led the Worth ground game with 15 rushes for 73 yards, and he also added an 18-yard catch.
