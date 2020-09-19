LEESBURG — Lee County put up a dominant performance Friday night in a 66-0 victory over visiting Crawford County.
Crawford was held to minus-51 yards in the loss. Lee jumped to a 40-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 60-0 lead at half.
Caleb McDowell scored on a 56-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and Tyrus Washington had a 30-yard touchdown reception on the next series. Nine different Lee players scored TDs.
Anthony McGrady led the defense a 25-yard interception return for a TD. Lee (2-0) travels to Lowndes next week for a huge matchup of teams ranked No. 2 in the state in their respective classes — Lee in Class AAAAAA and Lowndes in AAAAAAA.
Worth County 21, Americus-Sumter 7
SYLVESTER — Worth County won its second straight Friday night, defeating Americus-Sumter 21-7.
Jordan Curry completed 11 of 17 passes for 135 yards, and also had 14 rushes for 50 yards. Shaun Harrell rushed 16 times for 56 yards and Tayshaun Shipp had seven catches for 125 yards.
Worth led 14-0 at halftime behind a pair of second-quarter scores, a 3-yard run by Curry and a 5-yard run by Harrell.
An 82-yard punt return TD in the third quarter got Americus-Sumter within 14-7, but a 79-yard TD pass from Curry to Shipp closed things out.
Americus-Sumter was held to 89 rushing yards and 82 passing yards.
