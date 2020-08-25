Registration is open for the 11th annual President’s Classic Golf Tournament, which benefits Georgia Southwestern State University athletics.
The tournament, a four-person scramble, is scheduled for Oct. 23 at the Griffin Bell Golf Course in Americus. Entry fee is $100 per golfer or $400 per team and includes cart, lunch and gifts.
Play will feature two flights with tee times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunch is served at noon. Team prizes, as well as individual awards for closest to the pin and closest drive to the line, will be presented for each flight.
For more information, go to https://www.gswcanes.com/general/2020-21/files/2020-GSW-Presidents-Classic-brochure.pdf.
