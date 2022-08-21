Sherwood's Ivy Grace Collins nailed seven serves in a row in the first set of the Lady Eagles' match against Trinity Christian Saturday at Sherwood. The Lady Eagles were up 7-5 when Collins' run started, but up 14-5 when Trinity actually got a stop.
ALBANY — The Sherwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles swept the Trinity Christian Lady Lions of Griffin in straight sets Saturday afternoon in both the varsity and junior varsity games.
Setter Ivy Grace Collins helped pushed the Lady Eagles ahead with seven straight serves for points to give Sherwood a 14-5 lead. Arianna Whitmire served three aces in the first set and Hayden Walker led the scoring to give the Lady Eagles a 25-10 win in set one.
In set two, Lucy Wright was the leading scorer and had nine serves for points in a closer match. The set was tied 20-20 but the Lady Eagles pulled away at the end and Wright nailed the final serve just inside the line for the final point.
The final set was all Sherwood as Hayden Walker opened the set with 11 straight points, including eight aces at the Lady Eagles jumped out to an 11-0 lead. Alex Collins scored the final three points, including an ace at the end to make the final 25-10.
In the JV match, the Lady Eagles won in straight sets as well, 25-15 and 25-21. Jordyn Gibson led the way for the Lady Eagle JV with 11 serves in a row and 10 kills on the day.
The middle school and Junior varsity teams will play Lee County Monday in Leesburg and then the Lady Eagles will travel across town to face Byne Christian on Thursday.
