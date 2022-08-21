0035.jpg

Sherwood's Ivy Grace Collins nailed seven serves in a row in the first set of the Lady Eagles' match against Trinity Christian Saturday at Sherwood. The Lady Eagles were up 7-5 when Collins' run started, but up 14-5 when Trinity actually got a stop.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The Sherwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles swept the Trinity Christian Lady Lions of Griffin in straight sets Saturday afternoon in both the varsity and junior varsity games.

Setter Ivy Grace Collins helped pushed the Lady Eagles ahead with seven straight serves for points to give Sherwood a 14-5 lead. Arianna Whitmire served three aces in the first set and Hayden Walker led the scoring to give the Lady Eagles a 25-10 win in set one.

