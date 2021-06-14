The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced Monday the return to regular season and championship competition beginning in the fall of 2021.
The decision was based in large measure on the appreciable reductions across the league footprint with respect to new COVID-19 infections as well as the widespread availability of vaccine treatments. The SIAC features 14 teams, including Albany State.
