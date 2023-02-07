Southland Academy boys, Deerfield-Windsor girls take top region seeds

Deerfield-Windsor's Gabrielle Harris (13) drives toward the basket against Southland during Tuesday night's game in Albany. Harris and the Lady Knights won for the 17th straight time and remain unbeaten in region play.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Southland Academy boys  (19-4,9-1) and the Deerfield-Windsor girls (22-1, 10-0) won Tuesday night in the winner-take-all game for the top seeds in the region tournament set for Georgia Southwestern in Americus next week The Raiders of Southland knocked the Knights down to second place by a 56-41 final. The Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor remained unbeaten in the region and won their 17th straight game by a 42-30 final. Brackets for the region tournament are expected to be announced Wednesday.

The Southland boys hit four three-pointers in the first quarter, including a near half-court shot at the buzzer by Cedric Smith to take a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Knights closed the gap to only three points at the half, but the Raiders scored the first seven points of the second half to build a 10-point lead early in the third quarter. The Raiders pushed out to a 13-point lead early in the fourth before Lane Sceals and Hays Revell hit three-pointers and Deerfield-Windsor trailed by only six points. The Raiders remained hot, however, and pulled away again while the Knights could not get their shots to fall into the basket.

Tags