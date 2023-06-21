Perry Usher
By Joe Whitfield @SidelineJoeWhit

AMERICUS - Southland Academy's Perry Usher goes up for a basket during Wednesday's summer basketball event at Sumter County High School. Usher hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Raiders a 31-19 lead but Terrell County put on a tenacious full-court press to start the second half and went ahead 35-33. Usher hit two more three-pointers in the second half and the Raiders had a little more left though, picked off some steals themselves, and pushed out to a 61-43 win over the Greenwave.

