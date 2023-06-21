...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf,
Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson,
Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin,
Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
AMERICUS - Southland Academy's Perry Usher goes up for a basket during Wednesday's summer basketball event at Sumter County High School. Usher hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Raiders a 31-19 lead but Terrell County put on a tenacious full-court press to start the second half and went ahead 35-33. Usher hit two more three-pointers in the second half and the Raiders had a little more left though, picked off some steals themselves, and pushed out to a 61-43 win over the Greenwave.