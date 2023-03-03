MACON - The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights went wire-to-wire this basketball season and claimed the GIAA Class AAA Girl's basketball championship Friday night in Macon at Hawkins Arena on the campus of Mercer University. The Lady Knights were ranked number one by MaxPreps to begin the season and never lost that spot. The Lady Knights also never trailed Friday night and beat region rival Tiftarea Academy 61-34. It was the fourth time this season Deerfield-Windsor has beaten Tiftarea.

The championship in Girl's Basketball is Deerfield-Windsor's first since 2004. The Lady Knights lost in the state championship game four years ago when many of this team's players were eighth graders and it was Head Coach Gina Mitchell's first year at Deerfield-Windsor.

