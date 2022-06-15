...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory today, heat index values between
105 and 111. For the Heat Advisory tomorrow, heat index values
between 107 and 112 expected. Areas in the southeast Big Bend
may see locally higher heat index values tomorrow afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 3
Monroe players in action Tuesday during summer basketball at Monroe High School.
ALBANY — Summer basketball was in full force Tuesday at Monroe High School at the start of a two-day high school basketball marathon. Sixteen schools from around the area are competing in a summer session hosted Tuesday at Monroe and Wednesday at the schools in Lee County.
While serious stats were not collected, serious basketball did take place. Possibly the most intense games involved Valdosta, which played hard-fought games with Americus-Sumter and Westover.
The Wildcats, who edged out Lee County for the Region 1-AAAAAA title last season, were on their fast and very physical game. To start the day, they took Americus-Sumter to the limit, but the Panthers pulled off a 50-49 win when Devon Dowdell swished a long 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to play.
In the second game, Valdosta was just as intense and Westover led 26-22 at the half, but Valdosta's strong defensive play held the Patriots to only 11 second-half points and the Wildcats pulled off a 44-37 win.
Dougherty trailed Americus-Sumter at the half, but strong second-half play from Juwuan Jinks and Jaion Burns led the Trojans past the Panthers 42-36, The Trojans had only one game Tuesday.
Monroe had three games and the teams divided up with more experienced players on one team and the younger players on a second team. The older Tornadoes downed Cairo and the younger Tornadoes topped Mitchell County's divided team, but lost a heartbreaker to Miller County.
In the Miller County game, the Tornadoes trailed 5-4 before going on a 14-0 run and then led the entire game until there were just 49 seconds remaining in the game when the Pirates got free throws. The Tornadoes responded with a basket to take the lead back, but Miller County won the game on a long 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining on the clock.
In the Mitchell County vs. Cairo game, the Syrupmakers started out quick with a 4-0 lead, but the Eagles started using a full-court press and went on a 15-4 run to take over the lead. They never let up and beat the Syrupmakers 65-44.
Mitchell County didn't have that luck in the final game of the night against Westover. The Eagles couldn't find the bottom of the basket in the first half and didn't actually score for the first 18 minutes of the game. Westover led 18-4 at the half, but the Eagles looked much stronger in the second half and pulled back to a 43-33 final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.