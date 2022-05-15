SAVANNAH — After falling just short of state championships in both football and basketball, this talented group of athletes at Terrell Academy finally earned its state championship.
You might call it Magic at Midnight when the Terrell Academy Eagles scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to erase a 7-2 deficit and come from behind to beat the Gatewood Gators 10-8 to win the GISA AA state championship at Grayson Stadium — the home field of the Savannah Bananas who play in the Coastal Plan collegiate summer leagues. It was the crucial bottom of the fourth that was magical for the Eagles with two singles, two doubles and a home run in that inning that led to the Eagles' championship.
The Gators were adamant that Mississippi State signee, Jay Murdock, the Eagles' third baseman, was not going to beat them in the series. After knocking in three runs with a triple in the game one of the series, Murdock was walked nine times during the series.
The Eagles opened the series Friday with a whopping 12-0 thrashing of Gatwood behind near-flawless pitching of senior Lawrence Carpenter, then jumped out to a 5-1 in Game 2 before Gatewood made a big comeback and won Game 2 Saturday afternoon by an 11-10 score. The teams were forced to wait until around 10 p.m. Saturday night to play the final game of the series and the Gators jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the top of the fourth that chased TA pitcher Carter Kennedy from the mound. But the Eagles did not lay down.
Junior infielder Jay Austin smacked a solo home run over the left-field fence to start the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Luke Addison doubled to left, and the Gators then intentionally Murdock. The Gator pitcher then hit Daylor Drawdy with a pitch to load the bases and Kade Muliford then hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Addison. Carpenter followed with a single to first, David Kile then lined the ball to right for a single, and Dozier Swain belted a double to left to put the Eagles up 8-7.
The Gators tied the game in the fifth, but Terrell Academy added two more runs with three singles from Shipley, Addison and Muliford, as well as a sacrifice fly from Drawdy to go up 10-8.
Carter Kennedy started the game on the mound for the Eagles, but Addison earned the win in relief and Carpenter picked up the save by facing the last two batters and securing the last out on a pop fly to shortstop Addison.
In Game 2 of the series, the Eagles built a 5-1 lead early when Gatewood's pitcher got in trouble in the second inning. Tied 1-1 after the first inning, Swain, Austin, Travis Shipley, and Addison walked consecutively, scoring Swain. Murdock followed with a double to right field that discord Austin and Shipley. The Gators changed pitchers after Drawdy was hit by a pitch and Muliford belted a fly ball to centerfield for a sacrifice fly that scored Addison.
The Gators responded in the third and tied the game 5-5 with three singles, two walks, and an error that knocked Addison off of the mound. The Eagles brought in Carpenter to pitch in the third but the Gators' offensive onslaught continued. Three singles, a double, a player hit by a pitch, a walk, and an error scored three runs before Shipley took over the pitching mound for the Eagles. He struck out the first batter, walked the second, and then an error pushed three more runs across the plate before Shipley could get that third out.
The Eagles added two runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Mulford and a single by Carpenter. In the top of the seventh, the rally fell a run short when Addison scored on a fielder's choice and Murdock was called out at third for the second out of the inning. A pop fly ended the game and forced the final game.
Swain smacked a triple and Murdock doubled in his one opportunity to hit. Muliford led with three RBI. On the mound, Carpenter took the loss even though he pitched only one inning in relief.
Murdock and David Kile. Muliford and Shipley each added two RBIs in the game.
