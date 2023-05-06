terrell.jpg
Joe Whitfield

AMERICUS - The Terrell Academy Eagles are peaking at the perfect time. Terrell Academy scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to break open a close game then added five more in the seventh and beat Southland Academy 15-3 Saturday afternoon in Americus. 

The win moves the Eagles (14-11) into the semi-finals of the GIAA Class AAA baseball tournament. It is Terrell Academy's 10th win in their last 11 games.They will play the winner of the Brookwood-Pinewood Christian series. Pinewood won the first game of the series, and Brookwood took the second. 

