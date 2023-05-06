AMERICUS - The Terrell Academy Eagles are peaking at the perfect time. Terrell Academy scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to break open a close game then added five more in the seventh and beat Southland Academy 15-3 Saturday afternoon in Americus.
The win moves the Eagles (14-11) into the semi-finals of the GIAA Class AAA baseball tournament. It is Terrell Academy's 10th win in their last 11 games.They will play the winner of the Brookwood-Pinewood Christian series. Pinewood won the first game of the series, and Brookwood took the second.
The Eagles led 4-3 heading into the sixth when Terrell Academy tagged Southland Academy for five runs before the Raiders could get a single out. Quindon Wright walked to start the inning and Terrell then got consecutive singles from Jay Austin, John Mark Irvin, Harrison Dozier, and Gavin Lacey. David Kile followed with a walk before Daylor Drawdy singled to knock in two more runs and push the lead to 9-3. One out later Kade Mulliford singled to make it 10-3.
The big hit for the Eagles in the seventh was a two-run homer by Dozier Swain that pushed the lead to 15-3.
The Raiders tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh and loaded the bases with one out. Lacey struck out the next batter before Drawdy came to the mound to and coaxed a ground ball to short to end the game.
The Eagle offense put together 14 hits in all, including three from Drawdy and two each from Swain and Irvin. Drawdy knocked in five runs while Swain knocked in four.
Lacey earned the win on the mound in relief of Swain. Swain pitched the first two innings and allowed two hits and three runs - two of which were earned. Lacey came on in the third and pitched four and two-thirds innings. He allowed no runs, giving up two hits, and three walks. He struck out three. Drawdy faced one batter and got the out to end the game.