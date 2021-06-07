_DSC7126.jpg
Buy Now

Terrell County head football coach Jack Harris works with his defense during a 2019 practice.

 Staff Photos: Joe Whitfield

The Georgia Athletic Directors Association presented Terrell County’s Jack Harris with a top award over the weekend during the organization’s annual banquet.

Harris was honored as the Region 1-A Public Athletic Director of the Year for his work with the high school’s athletic program. Harris also is the Greenwave’s head football coach.

Recommended for you

Tags

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.