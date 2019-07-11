There is a new team, a new coach and a new attitude at Terrell County High School this football season. Coach Jack Harris has taken over the football program in Dawson and is working with 49 players in the midst of the south Georgia heat and gnats to get the Greenwave ready to compete in Region 1-A. Last season the Greenwave posted a 4-6 record oveVrall, but had disappointing showings against the region’s two best teams. Pelham trounced the Greenwave 65-0 and Mitchell County did the same at 56-0.
“I am excited to be here,” Harris said Thursday morning after his team competed in 7-on-7 action against Terrell Academy and then did more teaching on offensive and defensive plays.
“We are excited about how hard these guys are working and especially about the future. We have a great group of freshman coming up, but we understand we have to play this year,” Harris said.
Terrell County lost star quarterback Javarious McDaniel who graduated and will now be playing on a baseball scholarship to Andrew College. Two young men are battling for the quarterback position for the Greenwave right now — Demarion Latimore and Jamarkeius Allen.
“Both of these guys are working hard and trying to earn that spot. This is just the second year of football for Latimore but he is doing a really good job of picking up that role,” Harris said.
After the 7-on-7 competition Thursday Harris said he saw improvement from the last time the team competed.
“We are moving better,” he said. “We are still working on figuring out some coverages. But we are getting better every day. We are starting to catch the ball more, but we are still behind,” he said.
The coach he has not had his team in many 7-on-7 competitions this summer because he wants his team focused on themselves.
“We have to focus on us,” he said. “We need to focus on what we need to be doing on every play and I just feel like being here is more effective than being elsewhere.”
“We are really teaching the basics of football right now,” he said. “We started at ground zero and just trying to teach them what they are supposed to do and where they are supposed to go. They need to be comfortable in what they are going to do. We are working to build consistency and discipline and it is a daily process.”
One of the guys Harris and the Greenwave are counting on to lead is senior center Tyrone Starling.
“Tyrone is our anchor,” Harris said. “He knows what everybody is supposed to do and where everybody is supposed to be. He helps stabilize that front.”
Others that could make a big difference for the Greenwave include wide receiver KJ Grier, speedster Jaleel Green and running back JD Robinson.
“We have a lot of great young talent,” Harris said. “But we are very young. This freshman class is exciting but it is going to take time and work for us to be successful.”
Harris said his goal is to bring consistent success to Terrell County football.
“We have had great support from the school and the community,” he said. “Terrell County wants to win and I do too. We are working trying to build those steps so we can get there.”
