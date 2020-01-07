FAIRFIELD, Ala. – The Albany State University men's basketball team used a 50 percent shooting outing from the three-point range to end a one-game skid as the Golden Rams defeated the Miles College Golden Bears 64-62 Monday evening.
With the win, Albany State improves to 8-8 overall and 5-2 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) action. Miles College falls to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in SIAC play.
Both teams opened the contest scoring efficiently with Albany State grabbing an early lead from Miles and battled to keep the lead the rest of the contest. Jarmarcis Nunally knocked down a three to extend Albany State's lead to 26-24 over the Golden Bears with 7:09 left in the opening half. Randy McClure when secured a jumper to advance ASU's lead 30-26. The Golden Bears continued to fight with adding a three-pointer to close out the scoring with both teams tied at 33 all at the break.
The Golden Rams opened the half with a quick 2-0 run. Umar Frost ended the quick assault with adding two from the free throw line. The Golden Bears then used a 5-0 run to edge them 42-37 with 16:46 left in the contest. Randy McClure then tied the game with a layup to bring the score 42 all. Both team would battle for the lead with Miles pulling ahead 53-49 with 8:32 left in the contest.
Albany State answered with adding two from the free throw line to take a 62-60 advantage over the Golden Bears with 1:32 left. Miles answered with a jumper by Avery Brown to tie the game again with a minute left in the contest. A jumper by Mario Young would lift the Golden Rams 64-62 over the Golden Bears to secure the victory.
Mario Young and Kamil Brown led the Golden Rams with 16 points each respectively. Titus Burns finished with 10 rounding out the double-digit scorers for the Golden Rams.
The Golden Rams will return to action on Saturday, Jan. 11 as Albany State travels to Morehouse College. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. inside Forbes Arena.
