LEESBURG — No. 1-ranked Lee County kept the momentum going in its football season with a 27-6 victory over No. 10 Houston County on Friday.
Lee's top three rushers — Chauncey Magwood, Preston Simmons and Caleb McDowell — combined for 308 yards and helped the hosts pull away in the second half. Simmons led the way with 14 carries for 155 yards and two scores.
The Trojans led just 7-0 at halftime, but got long touchdown runs early in the third quarter from both Simmons and McDowell to break the game open. Lee scored in the fourth to take a 27-0 lead before Houston got on the board with 13 seconds left in the game.
