ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia men’s tennis players Trent Bryde, Philip Henning and Ethan Quinn were selected to compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships from May 22-27, with Henning and Quinn representing the Bulldogs in singles and Bryde and Quinn set to compete in doubles, the NCAA announced on Tuesday evening.

Quinn was named the No. 2 seed in the 64-person singles field, while in doubles, Bryde and Quinn were selected as the No. 4 overall seed in the field of 32. The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships will begin two days after the team tournament concludes on May 20 and will also be played at the United States Tennis Association National Campus.

