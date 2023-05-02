ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia men’s tennis players Trent Bryde, Philip Henning and Ethan Quinn were selected to compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships from May 22-27, with Henning and Quinn representing the Bulldogs in singles and Bryde and Quinn set to compete in doubles, the NCAA announced on Tuesday evening.
Quinn was named the No. 2 seed in the 64-person singles field, while in doubles, Bryde and Quinn were selected as the No. 4 overall seed in the field of 32. The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships will begin two days after the team tournament concludes on May 20 and will also be played at the United States Tennis Association National Campus.
All matches in both singles and doubles will be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven, must win by two) at six-games-all will be used to decide the set. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played instead of a third set.
Quinn impressed in his first season of collegiate tennis, being named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year and earning a spot on the All-SEC First Team. The Fresno, Calif. native played the top spot for Georgia in singles, where he finished with a 16-8 record, including winning his previous nine matches and is 14-1 since Feb. 19. After winning the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American singles title in October, Quinn entered the spring as the top-ranked singles player in the country and did not leave the top five all season.
Redshirt senior Henning earned his second consecutive NCAA Singles Tournament bid as an at-large section. The team’s choice for No. 2 in singles, Henning amassed a 15-5 record from the court in the dual match season and has the second-most ranked wins on the team with 14. The Bloemfontein, South Africa native earned All-SEC First Team honors after finishing the conference slate as the only player to go undefeated with a minimum of two matches.
This marks the second-straight NCAA Doubles Championship berth for Bryde, who paired with partner Quinn on court one this season. Together, they went 15-9 in the spring, earning 11 wins against ranked opponents and are 8-2 in their last 10 matches. The No. 5 doubles team in the country, Bryde and Quinn clinched the point six times for the Bulldogs and have eight wins by 6-3 or better. Redshirt senior Bryde was named to the All-SEC First Team, his second career All-SEC honors and first on the First Team.
A Georgia athlete has won the NCAA Singles Championship four times (Mikael Pernfors in 1984 and 1985; Matias Boeker in 2001 and 2002). The Bulldogs have also claimed the doubles title on three occasions - Ola Malmqvist and Allen Miller in 1983, Boeker and Travis Parrott, and John Isner and Antonio Ruiz in 2005.
The Georgia men’s tennis team earned the No. 6 overall seed in the team portion of the NCAA Tournament, hosting Florida Gulf Coast, Oklahoma and NC State for the first two rounds this Saturday and Sunday at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The Bulldogs’ opening round matchup will be against the FGCU Eagles on Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. ET, where the teams will face off for the first time in program history.
Ticket Information
Tickets for this weekend's matches go on sale online at Georgia Bulldogs | Online Ticket Office | Event Groups (evenue.net) beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex beginning one hour prior to the start of the first match each day (based on availability). Will call opens at 9 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for youth and seniors. The ticket is good for the entire day.
Schedule
Friday, May 5 (women's matches only)
10 a.m. — Florida State vs. Illinois
1 p.m. — Georgia vs. Florida A&M
Saturday, May 6 (Men and women)
10 a.m. — NC State vs. Oklahoma (men's first round)