Albany's Deerfield Windsor School is leaving the Georgia Independent School Association and will join the Georgia High School Association beginning in to 2021 school year, according to a news release from the school. Headmaster and football coach Allen Lowe said this decision was not made quickly and he believes it is a positive move for the school and its students.
“We have studied this for five or six years,” Lowe said in an interview Thursday morning. “We did in depth study of both associations and we felt now was the time to make the change. We are excited and looking forward to the challenge.”
Deerfield Windsor has been a staple in the GISA for decades. They compete in the AAA – largest classification in GISA in a five-team region with Valwood from Valdosta, Brookwood from Thomasville, Tiftarea near Tifton and Southland of Americus.
The GHSA is currently working on reclassification efforts for each of its schools and will have separate Class A divisions for both public and private schools. When the details of the new regions are set at the first of next year, it is likely Deerfield Windsor will be in a region with either a group of Macon private schools or possibly Columbus private schools.
“If we are in the region with the Macon schools, it will give us the opportunity to rekindle relationships with those schools from earlier. We competed with some of the Macon private schools in the GISA before they left and went to the GHSA. It will also give us the opportunity build new relationships and we will be able to schedule competitions with schools from both associations.”
Mount de Sales, Stratford and Tatnall Square all left the GISA in 2013. First Presbyterian Day School was already in the GHSA.
When the new classifications and regions are formed there will be mandated region games and then the school will have the ability to schedule other games of their choice. The new GHSA guidelines will put eight regions together for public schools and eight regions for private schools. That means the Knights will not be in a region with public schools, but can schedule them if they so choose.
“We have really enjoyed working with Miller County in our football program for the past few years,” Lowe said. “This decision will give Deerfield-Windsor School increased flexibility in scheduling while giving us unique opportunities to create competitive relationships with schools in both associations. We continue to look for opportunities to challenge our students to excel academically, athletically and artistically, and this decision certainly edifies that goal,” explains Lowe.”