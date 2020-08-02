Westover cornerback Cameron Bergeron committed to the Duke University football program on Sunday.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder, who also plays offense, had racked up close to 30 offers before choosing the Blue Devils. He is a three-star prospect by the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him as the No. 85 player in Georgia’s senior class. The site had projected Bergeron committing to Vanderbilt prior to Sunday’s decision.
Bergeron was an All-Albany Area selection in football last season as a junior. He also competes on the school’s track and field team.
