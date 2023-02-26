Westover graduate Chastity Pickett shows off the awards she earned Saturday in Blacksburg, Va. at the Big South Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. After winning three events Pickett earned the title of "Athlete of the Year" in the Big South Converence.
Westover graduate Chastity Pickett set three school records, won three events and earned the title of "Big South Conference Athlete of the Year" Saturday at the Big South Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Blacksburg, Va.
Pickett took first place for Campbell University in the women's 60-meter dash with a school record of 7.48 seconds, broke her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.21 seconds, and won the 200-meter dash in a school record 23.78 seconds. She was also on the relay team for Campbell's 400-meter race which finished third in the conference.
Campbell University's women finished second in the conference behind High Point University.
Pickett is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Pickett of Albany. She is a junior at Campbell University where she is majoring in sports management with a minor in healthcare management. Pickett is a junior in NCAA athletic eligibility but a senior in school because of covid.