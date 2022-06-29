ALBANY — Westover graduate Michael Isler will soon be dribbling for the Valdosta State Blazers.
Isler signed a letter of intent to continue his college basketball playing days in Valdosta. A brief ceremony was held at Westover Wednesday to announce his signing.
"I just liked the vibe," Isler said when asked why Valdosta State. "I really liked the way the coaches made me feel when I was there and I wanted to be a part of that."
Isler graduated Westover in 2019 after being named the Albany Herald Player of the Year when he averaged 15.6 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game for the Patriots. After high school, he went to Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C., where he started every game as a freshman. After his freshman year, he moved to Tallahassee Community College, where he was again a starter and earned All-Conference honors.
Isler said he expects to go into Valdosta State and compete for a starting position for the Blazers. He said he would be playing a wing position. The Blazers had an 11-17 record in their 2021-22 season and are coached by Mike Helfer.
