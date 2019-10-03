This weekend Westover High School will host the Westover Invitational Cross Country Meet. The meet began in 1981 under the leadership of legendary Westover Coach Ron Clanton continued under Coach Harley Calhoun. The traditional fast course through the shade of the pecan orchards Robert Cross Middle School continues to attract top talent from through out the state. This year over 753 middle school and high school runners representing 33 teams will race starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Top runners from our area will be challenged to stay on the medal stand. Those to watch for on the boys side: Henry Plowden of Westover and Alex Munger of Lowndes. On the girls side: Emily Golden of Tift County, Brianna Zupko of Worth County, Shamia Jones of Westover and Emily Phillips of Lee County.
This event is free and open to the public who would love to see some of the best runners in the state battle for top honors.